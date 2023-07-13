Alaska Airlines Launches Its New International Route with a Special Sale

Alaska Airlines expansion is in full swing. Recently, the airline announced three new coast-to-coast domestic routes, as well as first-ever flights to the Bahamas, connecting both Los Angeles and Seattle with Nassau. Now, the airline is diving even deeper into Caribbean travel, with a just announced year-round service from the West Coast to Guatemala City, Guatemala.

The destination is a brand new one for Alaska Airlines. The new route will set flight out of Los Angeles every day starting December 14, with flights available daily throughout the entire year.

"As the fifth largest carrier in the US, we're a growing airline that's expanding to more international destinations," Kirsten Amrine, Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "Guatemala is a dynamic new country for us and our guests—full of outdoor adventures, history and natural beauty. Our new service will allow families, friends and businesses to better connect between the West Coast and Central America."

To celebrate, you can grab inaugural flights from the carrier to Guatemala for a discounted price. If you book by July 19, you can snag introductory fares to the country starting from $189 one-way.

The airline is also adding new flights to Mexico. Planes will take off from both San Diego and Chicago O'Hare and land in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, a famous resort destination on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. Service from both US cities will begin on December 23 through April 6, 2024, and flights will be available once a week.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit the Alaska Airlines website.