News

There's a New Best Airline in America

By Published On 04/10/2017 By Published On 04/10/2017
pio3 / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

Starbucks Just Added the Instagram-Famous 'Pink Drink' to Its Official Menu

related

The 10 Cities Where You Can Drink the Cheapest Beer in the World

related

These Quick-Pitching Tents Connect to Create Mini Camping Villages

related

People Are Shocked at This Video of a Man Forcibly Removed from an Overbooked Flight

Although there's nothing particularly pleasant about commercial air travel, some major airlines are widely known for making the often expensive, stressful, and uncomfortable experience suck less than others. In fact, a new ranking released on Monday reveals the best airlines in America based on their performance throughout 2016.

After placing fifth in last year's results, Alaska Airlines has been named the best airline in America, according to the 27th annual Airline Quality Rating (AQR). Interestingly, the Seattle-based airline dethrones last year's top-rated airline, Virgin America (now no. 3), which it plans to acquire this year in a deal that'll make it the fifth largest carrier in the country. Delta Air Lines landed in the second place spot, while JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines rounded out the top five. 

It's also worth noting that Spirit, the budget airline that everyone loves to hate, finished better than last on this year's ranking, beating out Frontier for eleventh place. The new study analyzed 12 US airlines based on four key factors: consumer complaints, mishandled baggage, on-time performance, and involuntary denied boardings, according to a press release

Here's the complete list (with the airlines' previous ranking in parenthesis):

12. Frontier (11)
11. Spirit (13)
10. ExpressJet (9)
9. American (10)
8. United (8)
7. SkyWest (7)
6. Southwest (6)
5. Hawaiian (4)
4. JetBlue (2)
3. Virgin America (1)
2. Delta (3)
1. Alaska (5)

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is flying Delta this week, so this list is good to see. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
So, Nail Polish Remover Can Totally Cause Beautiful Destruction on Household Objects

related

READ MORE
Being Lonely Makes Your Colds Worse, Says World's Saddest Study

related

READ MORE
Anchor Gets Caught Daydreaming on Live TV in Hilarious News Blooper

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More