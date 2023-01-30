Alaska Airlines Just Added 3 New Nonstop Flights for 2023 Travel

Alaska Airlines is adding three new nonstop routes flying out of San Diego, the airline announced Monday. The new flights will be daily and connect San Diego to Washington, DC, Oregon, and Tampa. The DC and Oregon routes will begin on June 15, and the Tampa route will begin October.

"Our guests in San Diego asked for more nonstops to the East Coast and we're excited to add service to both the nation's capital and to Florida's vibrant Gulf Coast," said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airlines, in a statement. "With convenient daytime schedules, award-winning service and a premium product offering, guests will arrive refreshed and ready-to-go."

Here is the schedule for the new flights:

San Diego to Washington, DC, taking off daily at 8 am and arriving at 4:10 pm

San Diego to Tampa, Florida, taking off daily between 8:40 am and arriving at 4:25 pm

San Diego to Eugene, Oregon, taking off daily at 2:30 pm and arriving at 4:50 pm



The addition of the new routes will offer a total of 35 nonstop routes out of San Diego. You can explore ticket prices for the new routes and all offers for flights out of San Diego at AlaskaAir.com.