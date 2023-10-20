The Newest Alaska Airlines Route Is the Longest in Its Network

Alaska Airlines isn't just adding bespoke coffee offerings to its flights. The airline is also launching its longest route yet, with a new route connecting Anchorage to New York City's JFK starting in 2024. The airline just announced the new route alongside a second new route connecting Anchorage and San Diego. The Anchorage-New York route will be the only nonstop service between JFK and Anchorage in the US.

"We're eager to welcome guests to our great state from the city that never sleeps to the land of the midnight sun on Alaska's new nonstop flight," said Jillian Simpson, president and CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association, in a statement. "Summer is an incredible time to visit Alaska with our warm, long days. There's so much to do in Anchorage and in the smaller towns nearby, mapping out your itinerary might be the toughest thing you do before heading west."

The new route will launch on June 13, 2024. The flight will run daily between New York and Anchorage, a 3,386-mile route that will be the longest one in the airline's network. The route between San Diego and Anchorage will launch on May 18, 2024, and will run on Saturdays.

The two routes will bring the number of nonstop routes out of Anchorage through Alaska Airlines to 14. The other nonstop routes from Anchorage on Alaska are Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Seattle/Everett.

You can explore routes and purchase tickets at AlaskaAirlines.com.