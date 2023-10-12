Alaska Airlines Says It's Found a Coffee That Tastes Good on a Plane

Your next Alaska Airlines flight might come with a much better cup of joe. The airline is bringing on a popular West Coast coffee roaster to supply passengers with a custom roast specifically geared to taste good on an airplane. Stumptown Coffee Roasters is widely considered one of the best organic coffees on the market—and has been commended for its devoted commitment to sustainable and equitable business practices.

The Portland, Oregon-based coffee roaster is a certified B Corporation, meaning that it meets the highest verified standards of sustainability and social responsibility. Stumptown has a goal of going zero waste by 2025—so, on top of being regarded as an excellent cup of coffee, they are working on making a less harmful impact on the environment.

"Having flown millions of miles fueled by countless cups of coffee, Stumptown stands out as first class," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement. "Like travel, coffee has a remarkable way of bringing people together. I can't wait for our guests and employees to enjoy a cup of Stumptown when they fly with us."

The new custom blend for Alaska Airlines was made with high altitude travel in mind—because apparently our taste buds operate differently a mile high. (A 2019 report from USC explained that taste buds decrease at higher altitudes.) Alaska’s blend will reportedly be medium-dark with a “mellow acidity” and “aromatic notes of toasted marshmallows, browned butter and toffee with delicate hints of citrus and cherry,” according to Stumptown and Alaska.

"We wanted a crowd pleaser–something that would delight folks who enjoy milder coffees and also speak to guests who enjoy medium-bodied roasts," Laura Szeliga, president of Stumptown, in the announcement.

The new roast will be available on every Alaska Airlines flight starting on December 1, 2023. Stumpton’s Holler Mountain brew will be served at the airline’s JFK and Portland lounges.