This Airline Has Buy-One-Get-One-Free Plane Tickets This Weekend

BOGO deals (buy-one-get-one-free) are the province of fast food restaurants and discount t-shirts at big-box stores. This isn't the arena in which airlines generally play. Yet, here we are.

Alaska Airlines announced on September 18 that it is running a flash sale with BOGO tickets "to almost all of its destinations." The sale runs from September 18 at 2 pm PT through September 20 at 11:59 pm PT. The details are mostly straightforward. Buy one main cabin ticket, and you can get another for free. Though, maybe "free" belongs in quotes. You will have to pay the taxes and fees on the second ticket, but you're not paying the vast majority of the fare.

There is, of course, fine print. The tickets must be on the same reservation and purchased at the same time. You'll also need to drop in the code "BOGOTIME" to make sure you're getting that free one. You'll find the flights available for travel from October 5 through December 15, 2021. So, no holiday travel unless you're heading home very early. There are also blackout dates from November 18-29.

There are also a couple of destination restrictions. The discount isn't available on flights to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica, or Belize is valid on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from those same destinations is only available Tuesdays through Fridays. Moreover, the terms say that all other travel is only available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. If you use the code for days not listed above, solo travel, or on a first class ticket, you'll just get a 10% discount off tickets.

So, there are absolutely restrictions in place here. Still, if you can work around those rules, you might have just landed yourself a steeply discount trip to somewhere fun.