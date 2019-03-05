Alaska Airlines Has $139 Flights to Hawaii Right Now to Compete With Southwest

Now that Southwest is finally flying to Hawaii, it's likely we will start seeing low prices on flights to the islands more frequently. Following Southwest's absurdly low-cost launch deal, Alaska Airlines -- the best-rated airline in the US -- has announced a three-day sale on flights to Hawaii.
Tickets are as low as $139 one-way at the saver fare price and $169 for main fare tickets. Travel dates are between April 22 and May 22 with no blackout dates, if you purchase by March 7 at 11:59pm PST. The sale is on tickets at the "main fare" price, which is a step up from the airline's saver fares. Though, you aren't losing a whole lot with a saver fare.
Cities in the sale include Los Angeles ($149 saver fare/$179 main fare), Oakland ($139/$169), Sacramento ($149/$179), San Diego ($139/169), San Francisco ($149/$179), San Jose ($149/$179), and Seattle ($179/$209). Some of these departure cities are flying to multiple locations in Hawaii, including Honolulu, Kauai, Kona, and Maui.
The main cabin tickets are a good deal, but on Alaska, there isn't a huge difference between saver fares and the main fares. At the more affordable of the two, you will have your seat assigned at check-in, and there are no refunds or changes. However, your luggage allowance doesn't change.
Even within the sale, these fares aren't likely to be around for long. The cheapest among them are likely to go first, so it's absolutely worth moving quickly if you see a fare you like. Then feel free to brag to coworkers about how you're going to Hawaii and it cost less than going to visit grandma.
