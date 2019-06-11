Alaska Airlines Has $159 Flights to Hawaii Right Now

Even in the months leading up to Southwest's first-ever flights to Hawaii, other airlines started offering lower fares to the Pacific paradise to compete with the popular low-cost carrier. And in good news for anyone hoping to visit the far-flung state, the deals just keep on coming. The latest? A new three-day sale with super-cheap tickets to Hawaii from Alaska Airlines.
Alaska launched the huge sale on Tuesday, featuring summer and fall flights across the United States and beyond starting at $39, one way. While the cheapest tickets are for short, regional flights, the highly rated airline is also offering delightfully low one-way fares on flights to Hawaii from the West Coast. For example, you can score a ticket from San Francisco to Maui for $159 (saver fare) or $189 (main fare), among several other deals. The main fare is a step up from saver, but you won't miss out on much if you want to save some cash for, say, some authentic poke.
The sale includes cheap tickets to Hawaii from a number of other cities. Here are a handful we found on Alaska's official sale page as of early Tuesday afternoon: Oakland, California to Kona ($159 saver fare, $189 main fare), Oakland, California to Kauai ($169 saver fare, $199 main fare), San Jose to Kona ($169 saver fare, $199 main fare), San Diego to Kona ($179 saver fare, $209 main fare), Los Angeles to Honolulu ($199 saver fare, $229 main fare), and Portland, Oregon to Maui ($199 save fare, $229 main fare), among others. These prices were available as of this writing, but they likely won't last for long.
The saver fares will likely sell out first, but even the main fare prices are a pretty good deal. The difference is that with the saver fare, you'll have your seat assigned upon check-in and there are no changes or refunds. The luggage allowance, however, is the same.
There's no telling how long the cheapest flights to Hawaii will last during this sale, so you might want to act quickly if you see this as your best chance to scratch a Hawaiian vacation off your bucket list this year. If not, there's a pretty good chance there will be more deals like this in the near future.
