Get $49 Tickets Around the Country This Summer With Alaska Airline's Big New Sale

If you were holding out hope you'd find a dirt-cheap flight out of town this summer, Alaska Airlines might be able to hook you up with one courtesy of its big new flash sale, which has cheap flights to a number of hubs over the next few months for as little as $49, one way. The promotion, which runs through May 13, has pretty solid deals to and from nearly every city it operates in between May and August. You can scope out and browse the full rundown on Alaska'a flash sale page, but we've highlighted a few of the standout bargains below.
8 of the best Alaska Airlines flight deals
- Austin to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $99
- Boise to Portland for $64
- Las Vegas to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $69
- Los Angeles to San Jose for $49
- Orange County to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $59
- Portland to San Jose for $76
- Seattle to Los Angeles for $89
- San Diego to Sacramento for $49
Since this is a flash sale, there is some fine print worth considering before you lock down a ticket. The bulk of these deals apply to flights traveling between May 28 and August 27, and many of the cheapest flights fly exclusively on specific days of the week (so you'll need to be a bit flexible in terms of your departure and return). Also, the lowest priced flights on many routes are for "Saver" class tickets, which are a bit more restrictive (you have limited seat selection, and will be the last to get access to overhead bin space). If you're planning to check a bag, that'll also set you back an additional $30 (you'll pay $40 for a second bag).
All things considered, you likely won't see prices for many of these routes get any cheaper this summer. Though if you'd prefer to forgo flying for a more terrestrial travel experience, you also have a few more days to lock in some wallet-friendly 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets.
