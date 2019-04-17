Get $49 Flights Around the Country Right Now in Alaska Airline's Huge Spring Sale

If you haven't earmarked your tax return this year for anything in particular just yet, you may want to consider putting it towards a little jaunt out of town later this spring. Alaska Airlines is currently running a huge new sale with flights all over the country.
For anyone angling to score a last-minute spring getaway on a budget, Alaska Airlines' latest fare sale is packed with tempting deals on flights all over the country, and some are up for grabs for just $49 each way. The sale applies to flights traveling between May 1 and June 19, and to lock in the best prices, you'll need to book by April 22.
There are some pretty good bargains from a number of cities Alaska operates in, which you can scope out on the flash sale page, but we've plucked a few of the best below.
10 of the best Alaska Airlines flight deals
- Las Vegas to San Francisco for $59
- Boston to San Diego for $139
- Austin to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $99
- Burbank to Portland for $69
- Chicago to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $129
- Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $49
- New York to San Jose for $109
- Oakland to Seattle (and vice versa) for $69
- Philadelphia to San Francisco for $119
- Orange County to Seattle (and vice versa) for $79
Before you clear your schedule and pull the trigger, there's some fine print to keep in mind. There are blackout dates from May 21-29 (Memorial Day), and the bulk of the sale flights fly exclusively on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Also, many of the cheapest flights on certain routes are only available in the basic "Saver" class, which restricts your ability to select a seat and means you'll be the last to get access to overhead bin space. Also, if you need to check a bag, you'll pay $30 (and an additional $40 for a second).
Still, play your cards right, pack light, and you could get yourself a roundtrip flight next month for a cool $100.
