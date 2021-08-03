You Can Snag $39 Flights with This Major Airline's 3-Day Sale

Alaska Airlines is offering an opportunity to plan ahead if you think you'll be ready for travel in late 2021.

The airline that has dubbed itself that "official airline of rescheduled events" is running a three-day sale that starts August 3 and runs through 11:59 pm PT on August 5. In the sale, you'll find one-way flights for as little as $39.

If you buy during that period, you can fly anytime from September 7 to November 17 or between November 30 and December 15. Despite the name, Alaska Airlines isn't just flying around Alaska. You'll find flights to and from Alaska, Hawaii, San Diego, Cancun, even Jackson Hole, and a whole lot of other places.

Here are a few sample prices for one-way flights that you will find in the sale.

$39 Los Angeles to San Francisco

$59 Seattle to San Diego

$69 Seattle to Las Vegas

$99 San Jose to Maui, Hawaii

$149 Portland to Lihue, Hawaii

$149 Seattle to Kona, Hawaii

Moreover, Alaska Airlines has permanently removed change fees for any flight booked on or after May 1, 2021. So, if you're on the fence, they're doing their best to lure you in.