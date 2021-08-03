You Can Snag $39 Flights with This Major Airline's 3-Day Sale
Alaska Airlines' sale will only last for three days, but there are great prices if you dig.
Photo by AbElena/Shutterstock
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Alaska Airlines is offering an opportunity to plan ahead if you think you'll be ready for travel in late 2021.
The airline that has dubbed itself that "official airline of rescheduled events" is running a three-day sale that starts August 3 and runs through 11:59 pm PT on August 5. In the sale, you'll find one-way flights for as little as $39.
If you buy during that period, you can fly anytime from September 7 to November 17 or between November 30 and December 15. Despite the name, Alaska Airlines isn't just flying around Alaska. You'll find flights to and from Alaska, Hawaii, San Diego, Cancun, even Jackson Hole, and a whole lot of other places.
Here are a few sample prices for one-way flights that you will find in the sale.
- $39 Los Angeles to San Francisco
- $59 Seattle to San Diego
- $69 Seattle to Las Vegas
- $99 San Jose to Maui, Hawaii
- $149 Portland to Lihue, Hawaii
- $149 Seattle to Kona, Hawaii
Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.