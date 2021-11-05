Alaska Airlines Is Eliminating Plastic Bottles & Cups by Next Year

Because we're living through an actual climate crisis, it's important we stop trashing our planet—literally. Alaska Airlines gets that and is actually doing something about it. On Wednesday, the carrier announced plans to officially eliminate plastic bottles and cups from all flights by next year.

By swapping out plastic for recyclable paper cups and boxed water, Alaska Airlines will save approximately 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastic over the next year.

"As a West Coast-based airline, we fly to some of the most beautiful places on earth. Protecting these habitats is critical for our collective future, and reducing plastic waste is a key step," vice president of public affairs and sustainability Diana Birkett Rakow said in a press release. "We're proud to partner with Boxed Water on our most impactful plastic-reduction initiative yet, on a continued journey to minimize inflight waste."