Alaska Airlines Is Eliminating Plastic Bottles & Cups by Next Year
The new initiative will eliminate 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastic in the next year.
Because we're living through an actual climate crisis, it's important we stop trashing our planet—literally. Alaska Airlines gets that and is actually doing something about it. On Wednesday, the carrier announced plans to officially eliminate plastic bottles and cups from all flights by next year.
By swapping out plastic for recyclable paper cups and boxed water, Alaska Airlines will save approximately 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastic over the next year.
"As a West Coast-based airline, we fly to some of the most beautiful places on earth. Protecting these habitats is critical for our collective future, and reducing plastic waste is a key step," vice president of public affairs and sustainability Diana Birkett Rakow said in a press release. "We're proud to partner with Boxed Water on our most impactful plastic-reduction initiative yet, on a continued journey to minimize inflight waste."
Alaska introduced Boxed Water cartons in early 2021, becoming the first airline to do so. The fully recyclable boxed carton of water features 100% pure water, which is first subjected to a multi-step purification process, including osmosis, carbon filtration, UV light, and zonation, and is both pH neutral and additive-free.
"We are grateful to Alaska Airlines for leading the airline industry with bold steps toward plastic waste reduction," Boxed Water CEO Daryn Kuipers added in the release. "Our ability to scale with Alaska from First Class to main cabin in just six months demonstrates both operational feasibility and the interest travelers have in more renewable inflight offerings."
This move is just the company's latest step toward becoming more sustainable. In fact, earlier this year, Alaska announced plans to become carbon neutral by 2024.