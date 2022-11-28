Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.

The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.

The sale's cheapest flights are over shorter distances along the west coast. Those, however, are not the only discounts available. You will find flights from all over the country, including discounted cross-country flights like New York City to Seattle for $99.

Here are some example fares you can find in the sale.

Los Angeles to San Jose for $29

Portland to Sacramento for $29

Seattle to San Francisco for $49

Seattle to Las Vegas for $59

Austin to San Diego for $59

Phoenix to Seattle for $69

New York (JFK) to Seattle for $99



For any flights purchased by November 30, travel is available from January 5 to March 9, 2023. There are, of course, some blackout dates in that somewhat limited window. That kind of limitation is common with the steepest discounts being offered on Travel Tuesday. But if you can make it work, that is a satisfyingly low-cost flight you just picked up.