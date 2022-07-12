Hurry, You Can Score $59 Flights Thanks to Alaska Airlines's New Sale

If you're brave enough to travel right now—amid almost weekly cancellations and mass delays—then Alaska Airlines's latest sale is like a reward. The carrier is currently offering cheap flights across the country, including routes to Hawaii.

The sale looks a little different depending on where you plan to fly. While some destinations require booking by July 13 to secure the rate, others are open through July 25. The sale is also broken down into two fare options: Saver and Main. The latter provides more flexibility at a slightly higher price point.

Here's what Saver Fares are included in the sale:

Boise, Idaho to Idaho Falls, Idaho, starting at $59

Portland, Oregon to Medford, Massachusetts, starting at $59

Boise, Idaho to Burbank, California, starting at $69

Seattle, Washington to Redding, California, starting at $69

San Francisco, California to Everett/Paine Field, Washington, starting at $69

San Diego, California to Spokane, Washington starting at $79

Austin, Texas to San Diego, California, starting at $89

San Jose, California to Kona, Hawaii, starting at $119

Seattle, Washington to Kauai, Hawaii, starting at $149

Seattle, Washington to Kona, Hawaii, starting at $149

Seattle, Washington to Maui, Hawaii, starting at $149

You can browse the site for booking requirements. Just beware, if you opt for a Saver Fare, you'll only have 24 hours to cancel the reservation.