Hurry, Alaska Airlines Is Having a Winter Sale with $29 Flights and It Ends Today

It's time to get out of your winter rut with the Alaska Airlines Winter Sale.

For today, January 7, 2022, only, travelers can book one-way fares for as low as $29.

While these fares don't have cancelation or change fees, what would a fantastic travel deal be without a few restrictions and conditions? Travel has to be booked at least 14 days prior to departure, and sale trips are valid only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from February 01, 2022, to March 09, 2022. Blackout dates are from February 18, 2022, to February 28, 2022.

Here are some of the best deals we saw:

Portland to Seattle (and vice versa) for $29

Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $29

Las Vegas to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $49

Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $69

Dallas to Seattle (and vice versa) for $89



To snag this deal all trips must be booked by January 7, 2022, at 11:59 pm PT. Mask up and travel safe, but before you do, check out Alaska Airlines' COVID-19 travel advisory page.