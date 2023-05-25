You Can Book a Last-Minute Alaska Cruise for Half Price Right Now

The summer solstice—a.k.a. the longest day of the year—is less than a month away, and you might be already starting to wonder how to make the most out of it. May we suggest, for example, traveling? And maybe traveling somewhere cold where, thanks to the length of the day, you'd be able to take in incredible views for much longer than normal.

Well, if that sounds appealing to you, you're just in luck—to celebrate the solstice, Holland America Line is offering over 50% off last-minute sailings to Alaska. Up until June 21, you can snag an Alaska Gulf sailing starting at just $329, and both the third and fourth guests sail for free (as long as you book an inside or ocean-view room). The sooner you book, the better too—guests who make their reservations by May 31 will receive up to $150 in onboard credits per stateroom.

Picture this: It's literally the beginning of the summer, and instead of suffering the first waves of heat in the city, you're surrounded by majestic ice structures and gorgeous blue-tinted landscapes. On the Alaska Gulf sailings, passengers can marvel at massive glaciers and they'll get the chance to stop in and discover remote villages, including the tiny town of Whittier, which is home to incredible wildlife such as killer whales and bald eagles. Icebergs will be one of the highlights too, and travelers will get the chance to see three-story high ones while the ships cruise toward Hubbard Glacier.

For more information and to book your trip, you can visit Holland America Line's website.