Alaska Railroad Has Restored Its Full Summer Schedule After 2 Years

After two years of service limited by the pandemic, Alaska Railroad has restored its full summer schedule, according to The Points Guy. In 2020 and 2021, some routes were only offered on certain days, and others were cut completely.

Now, anyone hoping to visit Alaska will be able to get around the massive state in a way that also lets you enjoy the stunning scenery unique to the region. Four different trains offer visitors an extensive list of options, whether you are wanting to quickly get from Anchorage to a smaller city or take one of the railroad's momentous 10-day excursions.

The Coastal Classic train offers a route from Anchorage to Girdwood to Seward every morning, while the newer Hurricane Turn Train that operates during the summer will only be running between Thursday through Monday. The Glacier Discovery Train will begin its full route on June 4 through September 11. The Coastal Classic, Hurricane Turn, and Denali Star will all run until September 18.

You can find the complete list of stops for all four routes on the Alaska Railroad website, as well as the pricing for fares to and from destinations. Most round-trip journeys in the Adventure Class are priced under $200. Gold Star tickets are more expensive but include access to an open air viewing platform where you can take in views you're unlikely to get elsewhere.

And if you're a true train enthusiast, check out the summer packages that Alaska Railroad has to offer. The packages not only include rides on multiple routes, but also wildlife and glacial cruises, wilderness tours and riverboat rides.