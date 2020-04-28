You Can Take a Virtual Dog Sled Tour & View the Northern Lights From Home

Soon enough you're going to run out of puzzles, bread recipes, and the stamina to sit through 10 straight hours of a new Netflix release. You'll get that itch to pack a bag and hop the next flight anywhere, but we can't -- physically, at least. While actual travel remains out of the question, we've gotta get creative with our attempts to indulge our own wanderlust.

Luckily, the Fairbanks, Alaska tourism board has curated an entire vacation worth of virtual outdoor adventures while we continue to shelter in place. You can access 360-degree video and images to explore the northern lights, head out on a dog sledding tour, experience the midnight sun on Murphy's Dome, even float down the Chena River. The digital experiences are accessible on both mobile devices and computers, though for the latter you'll wanna make sure to use a Chrome or Firefox browser.

And while it may not quite live up to the real thing, beggars can't be choosers my friends. Let's take what we can get and say thank you.