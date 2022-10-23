Chicken Salad Sold at Albertsons & Safeway Has Been Recalled

Albertsons, which plans to merge with Kroger and create one of the largest grocery chains in the country, has announced a recall on chicken salad products sold at Albertsons and Safeway locations in five states.

The company is recalling its ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray due to misbranding. So, if you’ve been saving 16 chicken salad sandwiches for lunch today, you might want to think twice before settling in for your banquet.

The chicken salads--both the meal for one and the try o’ sandwiches--contain cashews, a tree nut. The ingredients list, however, does not state their presence. That can be a dangerous and even life-threatening situation for individuals with tree nut allergies.

The company discovered the program after a customer reported an "adverse reaction" to eating the chicken salad, the company said in its announcement.

The notice says the products were sold at Albertsons and Safeway locations in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The company, of course, suggests that anyone with concerns about these products return them to where they were purchased for a refund. The Food and Drug Administration recall page has more details about the products, including images and contact information.