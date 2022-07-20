Albertsons Recalls Seafood from 13 Grocery Chains Across 25 States

Albertsons has announced a recall on three varieties of its ReadyMeals seafood packages, it said in a notice issued on July 19 and shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The packages have allergens not listed on the label, posing a potentially life-threatening danger for individuals with allergies. The unlisted allergens include crustaceans, fish, eggs, wheat, and soy. The company detected the problem during an "internal technical review."

Here are the three recalled products.

ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce

ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi

ReadyMeals Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Those ReadyMeal items were distributed at many stores run by Albertsons. Those stores include ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, JewelOsco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, and Vons. Those stores are located in 25 states, as well as Washington, DC. That includes Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

Fortunately, the misbranded food have caused no illnesses or injuries at the time of publication, according to the company. More details on the products, including images, can be found on the FDA website. Anyone with these products and allergies is encouraged to return the products for a refund.