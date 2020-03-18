Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Alcohol Delivery Right Now

Now that you're practicing good social distancing, you're likely finding yourself at home a lot more than usual -- dare we say more than you'd like. And even though your favorite bars and restaurants are closing out of precaution, there's a good chance your desire for a cold beer or the perfect old fashioned hasn't abated even a little. But there's hope.
Delivery services -- specifically, their vast delivery fleets -- are making the situation a lot easier by bringing hot pizzas, groceries, and the oh-so-necessary bourbon up to your door. Though, if you're like me, you're more familiar with the best restaurants with delivery in the neighborhood than you are with how you get a nice bottle of gin brought to the door.
Fortunately, we can help rectify that. Many services are offering discounts and free alcohol delivery right now. Here are all the places where you can get a deal on that booze re-stock. Just be sure to tip generously, because it's not easy to be out there doing deliveries right now.
Please Don’t Hang Up: The Best Things to See, Eat, and Do in Portland, ME
Deals on Alcohol Delivery
Drizly
The deal: You can get $5 off your first order through Drizly with the code "HELLO."
When: Ongoing
Minibar Delivery
The deal: The company that's available on-demand in 18 states and delivering to seven will give you $10 off your first order with the code "MARCHCHEERS." Additionally, there are no delivery fees in New York City and Dallas.
When: Ongoing
Postmates
The deal: The food delivery service also delivers alcohol. You can get half-off delivery fees on orders of at least $10.
When: 10am-2pm through March 31
Ficks Beverage Co.
The deal: The natural hard seltzer company is offering 50% off orders and free shipping.
When: Through April 30
Lieb Cellars
The deal: Everyone gets 20% off orders with the code "FNF" online, and there's also free shipping on any order over $50.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals on Alcohol Delivery
Acker Wines - New York City, New York
The deal: Get free wine delivery in Manhattan and the Hamptons.
When: Ongoing
EastLake Craft Brewery - Minneapolis, Minnesota
The deal: In a limited area around the brewery, you can get free crowler delivery.
When: Ongoing
Shell Shack - Dallas, Houston, and other Texas locations
The deal: The restaurant is offering pick-up on six- and 12-packs of beer.
When: Ongoing
TapRm - New York City, New York
The deal: The minimum order for free shipping has been reduced from $50 to $25. It's also offering contactless delivery.
When: Ongoing
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.