Aldi's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar Is This Year's Spiciest Christmas Countdown

The holidays are nothing if not a time for counting down. How many days until the family arrives? Until the tree needs to go up? Until candles need to be lit? How many hours are left to complete the holiday shopping and prep the food? The month of December is "Five…four… three…two…one" over and over again until the ball drops and the year finally ends. Fortunately, there's advent calendars. A treat-incentivized countdown.

This year, Aldi will be releasing 25 different Advent calendars on November 2 for its second annual National Advent Calendar Day. There will be popular returning calendars, like its Wine Advent Calendar and its Cheese Advent Calendar, and there will also be three new calendars, according to Food and Wine.

One of the new calendars will be a Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. The calendar will have 24 bottles of hot sauce, with a variety of chipotle, Habanero, Jalapeño, and Sriracha sauces. The calendar will retail for $19.99.

The other two new calendars in this year's lineup are a Huntington Home Candle Advent Calendar and a Moser Roth Eight Nights of Hanukkah calendar. You can check out all of the calendar options at Aldi.us, and make sure to mark your non-advent calendar for November 2. There will only be limited qualities available, so make sure to head to your nearest Aldi soon.