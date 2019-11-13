Aldi Will Deliver Its $5 Wine & Other Liquor Straight to Your Door

I wouldn't necessarily characterize myself as a wine aficionado. A connoisseur? Absolutely. With all the decent affordable wines out there, it's a good time to build up your wine rack. Especially right now. Adli has partnered with grocery delivery service Instacart to ship its cheap wine and beer straight to your front door.
On Wednesday, Aldi announced official plans to roll out alcohol delivery nationwide (state and local laws restricting purchase still apply). Here's the real kicker, though: pick your poison and have it to your house in as little as an hour. Need a quick six-pack for Monday Night Football or, I don't know an entire bottle of Winking Owl wine for your weeknight winding down? Done and done.
Because it's classier to drink your cabernet alongside a well curated charcuterie board, you can order regular groceries with your booze too. Toss in flatbread crackers, an aged cheddar, and some decidedly less elegant pizza rolls for after you've finished off the bottle.
"The busy holiday season is fast approaching, making convenience more important than ever, and adding alcohol delivery to our online offerings is one more way ALDI saves you time," Vice President of Corporate Buying Scott Patton said in a statement. "Our award-winning wines range from less than $5 for 90-point rated Evanta Malbec to $12 for premium offerings, such as 92-point rated Peaks & Tides Cabernet Sauvignon. You can have a bottle delivered to your doorstep in as fast as an hour."
Verify your local Aldi is eligible and don't forget to use code ALDIHOLIDAY19 if you're a first-time customer. You'll score free delivery through New Year's Eve.
h/t Delish
