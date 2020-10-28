Aldi's $50 Beer Advent Calendar Is Loaded With 24 Different Beers

Gift giving is a time honored act of goodwill to say ‘thanks,’ ‘congratulations,’ ‘happy holidays,’ or even, ‘sorry about your recent snake bite.’ But given the unending array of individual interests, hobbies, and food and drink preferences, it isn’t always easy. Advent calendars are a foolproof option for the super-specific aficionados on your list.

Aldi’s beer Advent cal comes with 24 separate bottles of brews like Wernesgruner German Pilsner, Sezoens Dry Hopped Blonde Ale, O'Shea's Grapefruit India Pale Ale, and 1758 Belgian India Pale Ale. Their alcohol by volume ranges from 4.2 to 7.5%. The 24-pack of 11.2-oz bottles retails for about 50 bucks. It comes in a festive box is printed with the pun “Hoppy Holidays,” a wooden crate-like background, snowflake shapes, and has perforated circles for easy access.

This is not Aldi’s only foray into Advent gift giving. The grocery chain has wine and hard seltzer options as well.