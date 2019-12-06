Decorate Your Christmas Tree With a Cheese-Filled Ornament From Aldi

It's time to bust out the old Christmas tree (or get a fresh one, whatever), string up some lights, and decorate it with... cheese? If you're a cheese enthusiast, you may already own colorful and sparkly ornaments replicated to look like slices of Swiss or wheels of brie. But do you have any ornaments that are actually filled with cheese? If not, now's your chance: Aldi is selling a cheese-filled ornament. A mild cheddar cheese-filled ornament, to be exact.
The clear globe is home to three pieces of satisfyingly salty cheese that any cheese lover would be happy to receive this holiday season. I mean, you could even go crazy and buy 24 of these spheres and make a DIY advent calendar. Why not also pair it with Aldi's wine advent calendar?
The cheese ornament, which is decorated with an image of a snowflake and a Christmas tree that looks vaguely like a slice of cheese, will cost you $4.99 and is available at Aldi -- though not all stores are guaranteed to carry it. Call your local Aldi ahead of time and have a cheesy Christmas.
