This Grocery Store Is Offering Up to 30% Savings on Your Thanksgiving Groceries

Inflation has gotten out of control. The inflation rate for food, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was at 11.2% in September 2022. Combined with the overall consumer price index, the people's pockets are hurting, while most corporations' coffers are full to bursting. One grocery store wants to help make sure your November meals aren't as costly. Aldi is offering a Thanksgiving Price Rewind starting on November 2.

Holiday favorites, including appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages, will be matched to 2019 prices, translating to savings of up to 30% on certain items. Wine, brown and serve rolls, cornbread stuffing, macarons, and apple pie are all items you can pay pre-COVID era prices.

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," said Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi US, in a press release. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing Aldi has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond."

The Thanksgiving Price Rewind will be available in US locations nationwide in-store and online between November 2-29. The prices will reflect average retail prices from November 2 to November 29, 2019.