Aldi Plans to Open 100 More Stores Across the Country This Year

Low-key advent calendar leader Aldi, which already has more than 2,000 stores across the US, plans to expand its empire of affordable supermarkets in 2020 the company announced Wednesday. It will also make it easier for customers to get their groceries at existing locations.

Aldi plans to add 100 news stores and increase its curbside pickup options to 500 stores by the end of the year, according to a press release. That adds up to oodles more chances to shop its extensive beer, cheese, and snack selection. Many of the new locations will appear in Arizona, California, Florida, and the Northeast.

"We're incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year," CEO Jason Hart said in the release. "Our commitment to our shoppers, new and existing, is the same—we will do everything in our power to offer the lowest possible prices every day—and we look forward to supporting more communities across the country with amazing Aldi products at a value that can't be matched."

This expansion accelerates Aldi’s pace to become the nation’s third-largest grocer by the end of 2022.