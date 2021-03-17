Aldi’s Pineapple Mimosas Return to Shelves for Your Spring Brunch

Mimosas, those Christmas morning, all-you-can-drink brunch, and airline staples, are among the easiest cocktails you can make. Just marry Champagne and fresh-squeezed orange juice (or, more typically, sparkling white wine and Tropicana) and seal it with a kiss. Couldn’t be easier. Or could it?

The grocery greats at Aldi have brought back the grocery chain’s bottled pineapple mimosas, according to our pals at POPSUGAR. Aldi released a classic orange version in 2018, followed by pineapple in 2019, though it later disappeared from shelves before this year’s reboot. Bottles were scheduled to hit shelves March 17 for $9 a pop. Being that it's generally agreed that a 750-ml bottle of wine contains five servings (though our pour is admittedly a bit heavier), that’s less than $2 a glass.

And speaking of “pop,” these bottle’s won’t. Aldi’s 8% ABV pineapple mimosas are made with dry white wine, rather than the standard bubbly. We’ll still take it, though: that just means it won’t go “bad” as fast.