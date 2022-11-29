Aldi Just Dropped Its Holiday Product Lineup, Including New Charcuterie Spreads

It's December, which means your wallet will be stretched thin between the spending on traveling to family and getting gifts for said family. But fortunately, you won't have to break the bank when it comes to getting all of your favorite holiday treats and tidings. Popular discount grocery chain Aldi's December Finds include dozens of low-priced seasonal items, plus additional discounts up to 30% on certain items.

Here are some of the things you can expect to find in Aldi this month.

December 7:

Reggano Christmas Pasta

Choceur Assorted Chocolate Quinoa Bites

Benton's Pecan Meltaways Butter Pecan or Chocolate Chip

Specially Selected Scottish Shortbread Cookie Tin

Specially Selected Truffle Oil

Cakebites Elf on the Shelf Christmas Cake Bites

Benner Holiday Teas Assorted Varieties

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops Assorted Varieties

Heart to Tail Gingerbread Dog Biscuits

Moser Roth 12 Days of Advent Calendar

State of Brewing Dry Hopped Sour Ale

Dancing Flame Llaima Red Blend



December 14:

Specially Selected Fruit or Classic Variety Macarons

Stan's Donuts Chocolate Peppermint Bark Donuts

Specially Selected Charcuterie Board Kit

Kimberley's Bakeshoppe Filled Cupcakes Red Velvet or Vanilla

Southern Grove Bar Mixes Sweet & Savory or Sweet & Cajun

Huntington Home Winter Cities Candle

Huntington Home 3 Pack Mini Candle Tins



December 21:

Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs

Deutsche Küche Herbs of the Alps or Hash Brown Style Potato Sticks

Bremer Chicken Marsala or Chicken Parmigiana

Specially Selected German Mousse Cake Assorted Varieties

Deutsche Küche Jaffa Cake



December 28:

Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Popcorn

Specially Selected Apple or Cherry Mascarpone Strudel

Earth Grown Vegan Dumplings Tofu Vegetable or Thai Basil



Find all of these items and more at your local Aldi. Find the store nearest you at Aldi.us.