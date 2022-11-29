Aldi Just Dropped Its Holiday Product Lineup, Including New Charcuterie Spreads
The chain's December Finds feature major savings and seasonal treats.
It's December, which means your wallet will be stretched thin between the spending on traveling to family and getting gifts for said family. But fortunately, you won't have to break the bank when it comes to getting all of your favorite holiday treats and tidings. Popular discount grocery chain Aldi's December Finds include dozens of low-priced seasonal items, plus additional discounts up to 30% on certain items.
Here are some of the things you can expect to find in Aldi this month.
December 7:
- Reggano Christmas Pasta
- Choceur Assorted Chocolate Quinoa Bites
- Benton's Pecan Meltaways Butter Pecan or Chocolate Chip
- Specially Selected Scottish Shortbread Cookie Tin
- Specially Selected Truffle Oil
- Cakebites Elf on the Shelf Christmas Cake Bites
- Benner Holiday Teas Assorted Varieties
- Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops Assorted Varieties
- Heart to Tail Gingerbread Dog Biscuits
- Moser Roth 12 Days of Advent Calendar
- State of Brewing Dry Hopped Sour Ale
- Dancing Flame Llaima Red Blend
December 14:
- Specially Selected Fruit or Classic Variety Macarons
- Stan's Donuts Chocolate Peppermint Bark Donuts
- Specially Selected Charcuterie Board Kit
- Kimberley's Bakeshoppe Filled Cupcakes Red Velvet or Vanilla
- Southern Grove Bar Mixes Sweet & Savory or Sweet & Cajun
- Huntington Home Winter Cities Candle
- Huntington Home 3 Pack Mini Candle Tins
December 21:
- Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
- Deutsche Küche Herbs of the Alps or Hash Brown Style Potato Sticks
- Bremer Chicken Marsala or Chicken Parmigiana
- Specially Selected German Mousse Cake Assorted Varieties
- Deutsche Küche Jaffa Cake
December 28:
- Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Popcorn
- Specially Selected Apple or Cherry Mascarpone Strudel
- Earth Grown Vegan Dumplings Tofu Vegetable or Thai Basil
Find all of these items and more at your local Aldi. Find the store nearest you at Aldi.us.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.