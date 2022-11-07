Aldi Has Unveiled Its Lineup of New November Products & You Can Get a Discount on Them

This month, in addition to the usual deals you can find at Aldi, you'll also be able to find a certified treasure of holiday-themed foods. Throughout the month, the grocery store will release everything from Turkey Cranberry Ravioli to Sweet Potato Crust Pizza. Below are some of the top Aldi Finds of November, along with the items's release dates and prices.

Available on November 2:

Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole - $4.99

Priano Turkey Cranberry or Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli - $3.39

Bake Shop Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies - $3.69



Available on November 9:

Season's Choice Cranberry Craze Smoothie - $6.99

Nature's Nectar Sparkling Cranberry or CranGinger Juice - $3.99

Clancy's Turkey Stuffing or Garlic Mashed Wavy Potato Chips - $1.99



Available on November 16:

Dutch Crunch Jalapeno Cheddar Kettle Chips - $3.18

Sundae Shoppe Vanilla or Caramel Layer Frozen Dessert Cake - $6.99

Appleton Farms Fennel or Black Truffle Bite-Size Salami - $6.79



Available on November 23:

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Sweet Potato Crust Pizza - $5.95

Clancy's Peppermint Pretzel Stars - $2.49

Benton's Gingerbread House - $7.85



Available on November 30:

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Holiday-Themed Pizzas - $5.49

Merry Moments Handmade Christmas Cards - $1.49

Benton's Double Chocolate or Caramel Macarons - $2.49



Additional products will be launched each week, and popular items may be kept on or brought back. So, now's your chance to try Garlic Mashed Wavy Potato Chips or Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli. It will definitely make you stand out at your next Friendsgiving event.

In addition to all of the new product options, Aldi will also be offering dozens of products at a 30% off discount this November as part of a promotion intended to help shoppers beat this year's sky-high inflation.