Aldi Is Dropping These 8 Fall-Themed Grocery Items in October
Good news: There is still more to come.
Fall is such a vibe. It’s the only season where you will undoubtedly spend the first half watching slasher movies, and the second watching an endearing family flick. Fall is the rare time when we layer up in our scarves and jackets, but are still happy to go outside because it’s just so beautiful. And it’s the time when brands create fun pumpkin-themedtreats, of course.
Aldi is just one of the many brands hopping in on the festive, pumpkin-flavored fall offerings in October. The popular grocery store chain unveiled a lineup of new fall grocery items on Monday, and we got the full list.
The popular grocery store told us about just a few of the items it has hitting shelves next month.
- Reggano Halloween Pasta: In stores October 6 for $1.99
- Betty Crocker Reese's Pieces or Giant Pumpkin Cookie Kit: In stores October 6 for $4.98
- In the Mix Halloween Skulls or Eyeball Cookie Kit: In stores October 6 for $2.49
- Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix: In stores October 6 for $1.79
- Bake Shop Apple Cinnamon or Pumpkin Muffins: In stores October 20 for $ 2.99
- Bake Shop Cheesecake Pumpkin or Pecan: In stores October 13 for $ 4.99
- Bake Shop Pumpkin Donuts: In stores October 20 for $ 3.49
- Bake Shop Mini Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes: In stores October 20 for $ 2.95
According to a spokesperson, Aldi has more Halloween and fall-inspired goodies to come.