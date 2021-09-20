Aldi Is Dropping These 8 Fall-Themed Grocery Items in October

Fall is such a vibe. It’s the only season where you will undoubtedly spend the first half watching slasher movies, and the second watching an endearing family flick. Fall is the rare time when we layer up in our scarves and jackets, but are still happy to go outside because it’s just so beautiful. And it’s the time when brands create fun pumpkin-themedtreats, of course.

Aldi is just one of the many brands hopping in on the festive, pumpkin-flavored fall offerings in October. The popular grocery store chain unveiled a lineup of new fall grocery items on Monday, and we got the full list.