Aldi Salad Dressing Is Getting Recalled in 30 States

A new recall is hitting Aldi products in 30 states.

Drew's Organics is recalling one lot of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing. It has been identified as having a "processing issue" -- a bit vague -- "that could allow for microbial growth," per the recall which was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The company started the recall after it noticed a color difference in the dressing being recalled. "Investigation revealed out of spec pH with the potential for microbial growth, including clostridium botulinum," which can cause botulism according to the Mayo Clinic.

The dressings are sold in a clear 12-ounce glass bottle. Each bottle in the recalled lot has a best-by date of "Feb 15 2023." It also has the UPC "#4099100023169." The notice states that the lot code is printed on the shoulder of the bottle, above the label. At the time of the recall, no illnesses connected with the dressing had been reported.

The dressing was distributed from August 20 to September 10, which means people may have this in their fridge right now. It was distributed at Aldi stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

If you've got it, throw it out or return it to the store for a refund. And, as long as you're giving the side-eye to your salad, maybe make sure the kale under the dressing isn't part of a big recall on kale due to listeria.