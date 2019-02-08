ALDI Just Dropped Six New Cheeses Named After Classic '80s Songs

The notion that you need a special reason to buy more cheese is absurd. You should buy it early, often, and preferably, in bulk. However, if you are looking for an excuse to stock up on your reserves of Brie or cheddar, look no further than ALDI, which is currently selling a lineup of six different limited edition cheeses, each named for a classic song from the 1980s.
The new selection, which dropped on Wednesday ahead of the Grammy Awards on February 10, includes a half-dozen hunks of delicious dairy from Happy Farms inspired by a handful of hit songs from the 1980s, and they each come wrapped in fittingly retro packaging. The lineup is quite punny, too, including Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat, Sweet Cheddar of Mine, Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina, Pour Some Gouda on Me, and Total Eclipse of the Havarti. Each one is up for grabs for just $3.49, though if you want to sample the goods you'll want to act fast, because they're only available for a limited time.
So, if you've been sleeping on the no-nonsense grocery emporium and its surprisingly great super-cheap food (not to mention its $8 award-winning rosé and wine-packed Advent calendars), now's a good a time as any to stop in and grab some affordable retro -- albeit fresh -- cheese.
