Get $5,000 in Groceries from Aldi If You Get Married in Its Supermarket

If your idea of romance is swapping vows in the produce aisle, this news is for you: Aldi will cover your entire wedding—and buy you a year's worth of groceries—if you're willing to cement your love right in the supermarket itself.

The budget-friendly grocery chain is on the hunt for a couple to say "I do" in one of its stores. And between now and August 17, you can apply on the Happily Ever After Aldi page to become that couple. The winners will get an all-expenses paid wedding for up to 50 guests that will be hosted at the chain's model store in its US headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. But don't worry, the chain promises to "[transform] the whole space to be wedding-ready for the event."

"Every time our shoppers include us in one of their big moments, we feel the #ALDILove," Director of Communications Kate Kirkpatrick said in a press release. "We're showing our #ALDILove in return by giving one crazy-in-love-with-ALDI couple an opportunity to celebrate the ultimate life milestone with us."

Ceremony aside, the reception will be "flowing with Aldi food and beverages, including a branded tiered wedding cake baked with Baker's Corner ingredients and appetizers such as our famous mini Red Bag Chicken Sliders."

A photographer will be on hand for a "romantic photoshoot," and the event will include a videographer, DJ, hair and makeup team, and Aldi employee to officiate. Guests will even be sent home with Aldi-branded swag. The winning couple will also receive $5,000 in Aldi gift cards to cover their groceries for a year.

To apply, head over to the sweepstakes website and craft a 500-word essay on your love story, your #ALDILove story, and why the grocery store is your dream wedding destination. Include a photo of you and your honey as well.