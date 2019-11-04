ALDI's Wine Advent Calendar Is Stocked With a Different Bottle for Every Day

It's not that I think wine will solve all my problems, it's just that I think it can solve most. And while I typically reserve my vino selection for the Trader Joe's $5 aisle, ALDI just brought back its beloved Wine Advent Calendar for 2019 and it'll keep your bar cart stocked for the entire holiday season.
This isn't an exaggeration, either. The limited-edition cal houses 24 different wines for each day leading up to Christmas. You'll find 6.32oz bottles of Prosecco, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, White Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, Malbec, Shiraz, Red Blend, and Merlot. In total, that amounts to six regular-sized bottles. Not bad.
The calendar will hit ALDI stores Wednesday, November 6, the brand reports, but there is a slight catch: the grocery chain has instituted a two-per-customer limit due to past popularity. And once they're sold out, which -- if history repeats itself -- will happen, that's it. There won't be a restock.
I am well aware (though I cannot personally relate) that not everyone is into wine. ALDI knows as much and has lined up a few more festive calendars, too -- there's a beer version, a cheese one, some filled with chocolate. Elsewhere, we've also got a hard seltzer calendar, Amazon's 25 Days of Spice, and Trader Joe's now-iconic cat advent that's stuffed with treats. Is it weird to buy... all of them?
