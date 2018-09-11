Alex Trebek Unleashed a Beard on the World & Wants to Know What You Think

This coats the upper lip and chin of the current Jeopardy! host.
What is skin? No. What is a mustache? You wish. What is a beard? That's the one.
On Monday's season 35 debut of Jeopardy!, host Alex Trebek said he has heard fans clamoring for the return of his once signature mustache. He decided to oblige, "but as you can see," he said, "things got a little out of hand. These hairs kept attracting friends." The host now sports a nice beard that would have him looking quite at home on stage with Bon Iver.
"Hopefully it won’t be a distraction for our players," the 78-year-old host added.
The show is turning Trebek's face lace into something of a game. The social media team is having a little fun with the chin curtain and letting fans weigh-in on whether it should stick around through voting on social media. (At the time of publication "beard" had a solid lead on "no beard.")
People have not been shy about sharing their opinions on the beard, even when the responses get a little sexual.
So, what will it be? How long will the beard last?
h/t Huffington Post
