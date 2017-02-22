Alex Trebek Reciting Rap Lyrics on 'Jeopardy!' Is as Hilarious as it Sounds

Considering his often robotic demeanor and know-it-all monotone on "Jeopardy!", Alex Trebek is among the last people you'd expect to recite lyrics from Drake, Kanye West, and Krendrick Lamar songs. So, when the longtime host did exactly that during a recent episode of the game show, it was obviously very funny. And very monotone.
It all started when Trebek introduced a category called "Let's Rap, Kids!" on Monday night's College Championship episode of "Jeopardy!", according to a report by Mashable. Much to the joy of the contestants, studio audience members, and the Internet, each clue in the category required Trebek to read out rap lyrics from artists like Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and others in his characteristically dry intonation.
Best of all, people managed to capture clips of Trebek's "rapping" and posted them on Twitter for the world to enjoy:
Towards the end of the "Let's Rap, Kids!" category, Trebek seems to briefly acknowledge how silly he sounds.
"I was just getting into this rap thing," he said, to laughter in the audience. "I'm not too good at it, but I was getting into it."
OK, we should probably give the man some credit for trying, and trying while maintaining a straight face. But the real winner of the exercise in Internet sensationalism is @tole_cover on Twitter, who set audio of Trebek rapping to the songs he was quoting. As you can see in the clip below, it's excellent.
