An 'Alice in Wonderland' Cocktail Experience Is Coming to New York City

You may have fallen down a figurative rabbit hole a time or two, but now you can join the Alice in Wonderland underworld in an immersive cocktail experience inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic itself. The pop-up bar, appropriately dubbed The Alice, has made its way city to city—from Denver and San Francisco to Sydney, Australia—and is now arriving in New York City to bring a little boozy magic to the Big Apple.

Moving into Upper West Side restaurant and event space Pekarna NYC, The Alice brings you into a whimsical fairytale land with "enchanted" teapot cocktails and "eat me" cakes, the latter of which won't cause the same side effects Alice experienced in the story. We promise.

Hosted by Explore Hidden, the pop-up is kicking off September 23 with two 90-minute evening time slots each day. Your $50 ticket will get you two "bespoke Wonderland" cocktails, that "eat me" cake, and more.