An Airline Mistakenly Sold Business Class Seats at a 94% Discount

This week, a few travelers really (really, really) lucked out. Due to a system glitch, they were able to purchase long-haul business class international flights worth thousands of dollars for little more than a couple hundred bucks.

Originally priced at $6,197 each, the airline's business class seats went on sale for a steal price of $355, according to Secret Flyer. The routes were not only long ones, but much-coveted ones as well, and they connected Jakarta, Indonesia to a few important North American hubs, including New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Houston, and Toronto.

The airline in question, Japan-based All Nippon Airways (ANA), must not have been pleased. According to ANA, the mistake fare was due to a currency conversion on its Vietnam website, as Fortune reports, but it didn't provide any additional information.

Travelers are now worried that the airline could decide not to honor the tickets, and choose instead to void them and refund prospective passengers. Some airlines, including American Airlines, already have this policy in place.

Luckily for travelers (and unluckily for airlines) these kinds of mistakes are fairly “common.” Back in 2019, both Etihad Airways and Cathay Pacific Airways encountered the same fate, and sold really expensive tickets for way less than their sticker price. As The Points Guy reports, Etihad's snafu led to passengers purchasing first-class tickets for just $900. Other travelers snagged Cathay Pacific Airways first-class and business-class seats from Vietnam to the US for less than $700.

We know what you're thinking, and we agree—why should the airline's mistake be my problem? Technically, it isn't, and as long as the airline chooses to let you keep and use your heavily discounted ticket, you're all set. This said, there's nothing wrong with trying to snag such mistake deals by, say, setting up price alerts.

Finding mistake fares is not easy, but it isn't impossible either. Being flexible with travel dates and staying on top of your research is key. First of all, make sure you look for flights on Skyscanner, Google Flights, or other online travel agencies. This way, you'll be able to see multiple prices at the same time depending on the date, and it will be easier for you to spot any lucky anomaly. This is arguably the most difficult way to find mistake fares, and it requires a lot of patience and active participation.

If you're more into the passive game of it all, just sign up for price alerts for specific routes. You can do so on a variety of online travel agencies, including Google Flights and Kayak. Once the price drops, you'll receive an email or a notification, but you'll need to book it fast before the airline catches the error and discontinues the fare.