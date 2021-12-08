Allegiant Announces 9 New Routes Just in Time for Spring Break

Winter may be on its way, but spring break isn't far off. And who doesn't like something to anticipate to get us through the colder months? If you're itching to travel, but can't pack up and go right now, Allegiant has something for you. The airline just added nine new routes, all of which offer bookings just in time for a spring break getaway.

According to The Points Guy, Allegiant Air's new routes depart from Appleton, Wisconsin; Flint, Michigan; Knoxville, Tennessee; Clarksburg, West Virginia; and Toledo, Ohio. They include routes to various warm and cold weather destinations, so you can spend your break how you want. Destinations include Denver; Fort Lauderdale; Sarasota; Boston; Minneapolis; Phoenix; St. Petersburg; and more.

Although Allegiant is promoting its new routes as spring break destinations, The Points Guy notes that eight of nine routes will operate year-round. The only route that will be seasonal is Toledo to Mesa, Arizona. That will be available from March to May. The others will operate twice a week all year long.

Here's a full list of Allegiant's new routes:

Flint, Michigan

Boston - Beginning March 10

Jacksonville, Florida - Beginning March 11

Toledo, Ohio

Phoenix/Mesa - Beginning March 9

Knoxville, Tennessee

Phoenix Sky Harbor - Beginning February 16

Minneapolis/St. Paul - Beginning March 9

Clarksburg, West Virginia

St. Petersburg, Florida - Beginning March 11

Appleton, Wisconsin