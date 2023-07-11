Allegiant Just Launched 6 New Routes with Flights Starting at $40

Allegiant Air is further expanding its service, with the addition of six new routes that will launch just ahead of the winter holidays. The routes will be offered at introductory prices starting at $40, and all new routes will be nonstop. New connections will include Florida to Tennessee, Oregon to Arizona, and more.

"We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president and chief revenue officer, in a statement. "As travelers look for warm winter getaways and a chance to connect with family and friends, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."

Here are the details on the new routes, including the launch date of the new flights.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Nashville International Airport, beginning on November 16, 2023. Flights will start at $40.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, beginning on November 17, 2023. These flights will begin at $60.

Punta Gorda Airport, in Florida, to Bangor International Airport, in Maine, beginning on November 16, 2023. One-way flights will start at $70.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Lehigh Valley International Airport, in Pennsylvania, beginning on November 17, 2023. The one-way fares begin at $50.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to Portland International Airport beginning on November 17, 2023. The one-way flights start at $50.

Orlando Sanford International Airport to Minot International Airport, in North Dakota, beginning on November 22, 2023. The one-way fares will start at $70.



These introductory rates will only be available until July 12, and will apply for travel between launch date of the route and February 12, 2024. You can explore all fares at Allegiant.com.