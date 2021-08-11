This Budget Airline Is Adding New U.S. Routes with Tickets as Low as $39

After being unable to travel for so long, lots of people are itching to get back out there. Eager as travelers may be, flying isn't cheap. Allegiant Air wants to help folks handle their wanderlust with new, inexpensive flight options for fall and winter.

The budget airline will launch several new routes in October, November, and December, according to Travel + Leisure. The majority of destinations will be in warmer climates, so travelers can see the sights and soak up the sun. Flights will start at $39 one-way to select locations, which is a steal as far as travel is concerned.

USA Today reported that new routes include:

Departing from Austin, Texas:

Punta Gorda, Florida (beginning November 18)

Palm Beach, Florida (Beginning November 19)



Departing from Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida:

Minneapolis (Beginning October 1)

Las Vegas (Beginning October 7)



Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Beginning December 15)

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Beginning December 15)

Peoria, Illinois (Beginning December 15)



Departing from Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Destin, Florida (Beginning October 1)

Mesa, Arizona (Beginning November 24)



Departing from Orange County, California:

Mesa, Arizona (Beginning November 19)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Beginning November 19)



Departing from Palm Springs, California:

Des Moines, Iowa (Beginning November 18)

Indianapolis, Indiana (Beginning November 18)

Provo, Utah (Beginning November 19)



Departing from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, Arizona:

Amarillo, Texas (Beginning November 18)

Flint, Michigan (Beginning November 18)

Springfield, Illinois (Beginning November 18)

Tulsa, Oklahoma (Beginning November 18)

Orange County, California (Beginning November 19)

Spokane, Washington (Beginning November 22)

Minneapolis (Beginning November 24)



Departing from Provo, Utah:

Houston (Beginning November 18)

Palm Springs, California (Beginning November 19)



Departing from Punta Gorda Airport, Florida:

Bentonville, Arkansas (Beginning November 17)

Austin, Texas (Beginning November 18)



Departing from Sarasota, Florida:

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Beginning November 19)

Tulsa, Oklahoma (Beginning December 15)



Departing from Sioux Falls Regional Airport, South Dakota:

Orange County California (Beginning November 19)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Beginning December 15)



"A hallmark of Allegiant's service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities," Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and network planning, said in a press release. "And we've continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona, and California during the fall and winter seasons."

Allegiant warns that its $39 fares aren't available on all its new flights. The airline also noted that seats are limited, as are travel dates. Something else to keep in mind is that traveling on Allegiant—a budget airline with bare bones amenities—comes with extra fees for checking luggage or bringing carry-ons along. You'll also have to pay if you want your boarding pass printed, or you book your ticket through the Allegiant call center.