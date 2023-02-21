This Airline Is Offering 8 New Nonstop Routes with $39 One-Way Flights

Allegiant Air is offering cheap flights for its eight new nonstop routes to top US destinations like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Chicago. Fares for one-way flights will start as low as $39 as an introductory offer. The new flight routes below will operate twice weekly and are slated to start throughout May and June, to coincide with the beginning of the summer travel season. In order to lock in the cheap flight deal, you must book by 11:59 pm on February 21.

"We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer, in a press release. "As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."

Here are the eight new routes being offered from Allegiant Air in June 2023:

Allentown, Pennsylvania to Denver beginning on June 15, 2023, one-way fares begin at $59.

Appleton, Wisconsin to Portland, Oregon beginning June 15, 2023, one-way fares begin as $69.

Omaha, Nebraska to Austin beginning on June 15, 2023, one-way fares begin at $49.

Asheville, North Carolina to Phoenix beginning on May 26, 2023, one-way fares begin at $69.

Akron, Ohio to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina beginning on June 1, 2023, one-way fares begin at $39.

Lexington, Kentucky to Chicago beginning June, 15 2023, one-way fares begin at $69.

Provo, Utah to Chicago beginning June 16, 2023, one-way fares begin at $59.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Los Angeles beginning June 14, 2023, one-way fares begin at $59.



The flights can be booked now on AllegiantAir.com. The prices will be valid for travel dates through November 13, 2023.