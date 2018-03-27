A Louisiana Family Used a Huge-Ass Alligator for a Baby's Gender-Reveal Party

Starting a family in 2018 is riddled with all sorts of modern and Instagram-fueled traditions, like inviting people over for an afternoon of releasing balloons meant to signify a newborn baby's gender. But in the Louisiana bayou, a feasible alternative for cake and helium-filled rubber is an alligator. It's the only thing that makes sense.
Mike Kliebert, a rotund alligator puppet master and resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, used the scaly creature to announce the gender of his unborn child. He posted the video to Facebook where he correctly assumed the world would collectively gasp and wonder why.
With his family watching and a lively country tune playing the background, Kliebert tossed a watermelon into the gator's snapping jaws. The melon was instantly severed into pieces, and out flew an assortment of blue goo to symbolize that a baby boy is on the way.
In what is probably the first use of a scaly crocodilian to mark the reveal of a child's gender, Kliebert has stoked some fascination from people who view gators more as predators than props.
Kliebert is an alligator expert and wrangler who comes from a long line of forebears in the gator wranglin' business. He goes by T-Mike, the Gator King, for your information, and soon one little boy will get to call him dad out on the swamp, where he too will learn to tussle with gators as he was always destined.
