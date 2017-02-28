News

A Huge Alligator Stole This Little Boy's Fish Because Nature Is Cruel

Screenshot from Facebook

Ahh, the tranquility of fishing.

There’s no guaranteed reward for standing on a dock with a line cast into a body of water. Indeed, you might catch a fish. But you might not be so lucky. For example: an enormous alligator might appear out of the murky depths to destroy everything you’ve worked so hard for.

Facebook

That’s what happened to a little boy named Connor, who learned firsthand that nature is a cruel and unforgiving bitch. A video from Bass Masters and Fish Experts captures the young boy’s plight, as the river-monster snaffles up his big ole’ catch and slithers away like a cold-blooded beast.

Sorry Connor. We’d tell you it gets easier, but we’d be lying to you.

