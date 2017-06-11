Alton Brown Declares Nashville's Best Hot Chicken in a Blind Taste Test

With an iconic dish like Nashville's hot chicken, it's difficult to get a non-biased answer on who makes the absolute best version. But luckily, former Good Eats host, celebrity chef, and lovable nerd Alton Brown conducted an unbiased experiment to determine the best hot chicken in Nashville.
Taste-testing two hot chicken styles from two establishments made famous by their take on the dish, Brown named landmark Hattie B's the winner based on his assessment that the temperature was tolerable enough to make him want to "keep eating more chicken." Though it was a tough decision requiring multiple bites from each plate, Brown finally determined that the other unnamed chicken "made him want to cry," which ruled it out.
In the end, Brown holds up a post-it note declaring the winner. He doesn't even get to see who he picked, and the runner-up chicken is never revealed. But hey, that's how you keep the study unbiased.
Also, apparently Alton Brown can't handle the heat. Who knew?
Kara King is a News writer at Thrillist and believes all food should be spicy. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.