Alton Brown's New Show Sounds Like a 'Good Eats' Reboot

"I want freedom," Brown said, when asked why the show won't air on television. "I want freedom to do what I want, say what I want, and work with the food that I want without being concerned about what a larger corporate entity might or might not want." Making the show on the internet will also allow him to respond to and interact with fans to help guide what the foods, cooking techniques, and subjects her covers.

In fact, he spent much of the hour-long Facebook Live chat asking fans to suggest ideas for the new series, which resulted in potential topics like poutine, Hawaiian food, and cooking with only a microwave, among other ideas, per the report. In addition to the new internet show, Brown announced that he's also working on a new "late-night variety talk show" on Food Network, according to a report by Eater. As for Cutthroat Kitchen, Brown said he's "had enough" with the show after previously announcing that he's taking a break.