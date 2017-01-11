News

Alton Brown's New Show Sounds Like a 'Good Eats' Reboot

By Published On 11/02/2016 By Published On 11/02/2016
Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Just weeks after dropping a major tease from inside of a microwave, it looks like Alton Brown is officially bringing the joy of his beloved show, Good Eats, back to the world. Well, sort of. Over the weekend, the food personality finally revealed details about his all-new internet cooking show, and it sounds an awful lot like the comeback you've been waiting for since the show went off the air five years ago.

During a chat with fans via Facebook Live on Saturday, Brown announced that the new cooking show is "essentially a sequel, follow-up" to his former Food Network show Good Eats, according to a report by Engadget. But best of all, he said the new internet project will be free of corporate influence and control. In other words, it'll likely be similar to Good Eats, but potentially better, too. 

"I want freedom," Brown said, when asked why the show won't air on television. "I want freedom to do what I want, say what I want, and work with the food that I want without being concerned about what a larger corporate entity might or might not want." Making the show on the internet will also allow him to respond to and interact with fans to help guide what the foods, cooking techniques, and subjects her covers. 

In fact, he spent much of the hour-long Facebook Live chat asking fans to suggest ideas for the new series, which resulted in potential topics like poutine, Hawaiian food, and cooking with only a microwave, among other ideas, per the report. In addition to the new internet show, Brown announced that he's also working on a new "late-night variety talk show" on Food Network, according to a report by Eater. As for Cutthroat Kitchen, Brown said he's "had enough" with the show after previously announcing that he's taking a break.  

There's currently no specific premiere date so far far, but Brown said the show will debut sometime in 2017. Until then, keep an eye out for additional Facebook Live chats with the culinary mastermind. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait to see more of Alton Brown. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition Right Now in Six Cities

related

READ MORE
NASA's Offering $30,000 to Anyone Who Can Help Astronauts Poop Better

related

READ MORE
A Million Google Accounts Just Got Hacked in the 'Largest Breach to Date'

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like