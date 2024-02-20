You'll Soon Be Able to Fly Directly to the Amalfi Coast

Getting to the Amalfi Coast has typically involved taking some combination of plane, train, ferry, and taxi. The difficulty in traveling to the stunning Mediterranean destination hasn't slowed anyone down. Overtourism in the area is discussed alongside its quaint seaside restaurants and resplendent beaches. But starting as soon as summer 2024, it won't take multiple methods of transportation in order to reach the Amalfi Coast.

The Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport, which currently does not operate as a commercial airport, is undergoing renovations so that the airport can begin to accept commercial flights. The renovations will be happening quickly. Already, Spanish airline Volotea has scheduled flights to begin departing from Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport starting on July 11, according to CNN.

While Volotea will be the first commercial airline serving the newly reopened airport, it won't be the last. Over the next few years, an additional passenger terminal is part of a planned expansion set to be completed sometime between 2026 and 2027, according to a plan shared by Gestione Servizi Aeroporti Campani, the airport management company responsible for both the Naples and Amalfi airports.