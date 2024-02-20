You'll Soon Be Able to Fly Directly to the Amalfi Coast
Its airport has been around for almost 100 years, but is now being repurposed for commercial use.
Getting to the Amalfi Coast has typically involved taking some combination of plane, train, ferry, and taxi. The difficulty in traveling to the stunning Mediterranean destination hasn't slowed anyone down. Overtourism in the area is discussed alongside its quaint seaside restaurants and resplendent beaches. But starting as soon as summer 2024, it won't take multiple methods of transportation in order to reach the Amalfi Coast.
The Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport, which currently does not operate as a commercial airport, is undergoing renovations so that the airport can begin to accept commercial flights. The renovations will be happening quickly. Already, Spanish airline Volotea has scheduled flights to begin departing from Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport starting on July 11, according to CNN.
While Volotea will be the first commercial airline serving the newly reopened airport, it won't be the last. Over the next few years, an additional passenger terminal is part of a planned expansion set to be completed sometime between 2026 and 2027, according to a plan shared by Gestione Servizi Aeroporti Campani, the airport management company responsible for both the Naples and Amalfi airports.
Though the airport is nearly 100 years old, and was initially planned to be repurposed to accommodate commercial flights back in 2007, it has never become a full fledged hub for tourists to the region. Instead, most international visitors fly into Naples or Rome, and then rely other transport methods to reach the 13 towns that make up the region of the Amalfi Coast.
War weapons were cleared as the first part of renovations began in 2020. Since then, a new runway was constructed and completed in February 2024, along with the development of a new passenger terminal, parking areas, and access areas.
The entire project to renovate the airport completely is slated to be finished by 2043, but airlines will be able to service the airport as these projects are underway. The final product is expected to strongly incorporate elements of sustainability into its design. While the airport is still not fully operational for full scale commercial flight traffic, the eventual goal is that the new and improved Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport will be able to accommodate about six million passengers per year.
