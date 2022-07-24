Amaranth Grain at Natural Grocers Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

A recall on amaranth grain is hitting Natural Grocers locations in 20 states.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets has recalled select bags of its Natural Grocers Brand one-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to the potential for the grain to be contaminated with salmonella. The recall was initiated after the company was notified by a supplier of the problem, it said in the recall notice.

The amaranth grain was packaged in clear plastic bags under the Natural Grocers label. The specific batches that are recalled have the UPC 000080125501 and pack dates of 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194. Those pack date numbers are found near the USDA Organic seal on the lower left-hand side of the label.

The grain packages were distributed to Natural Grocer locations in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The company has received no reports of illness due to the amaranth. Nonetheless, salmonella can cause serious infections that have the potential to be fatal. So, the company encourages anyone with the grains to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.