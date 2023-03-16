This Cruise Line Just Launched 3 New Itineraries Highlighting Black History

AmaWaterways just announced it will launch new cruise experiences in 2023 and 2024 that will highlight African and Black history and culture with tours on the Rhône River and the Nile River. In France, the Soulful Epicurean Experience is set to depart on August 24, 2023. After the popularity of the first date, Ama Waterways added two more dates for the cruise in June 2024.

In 2024, there will also be a Soulful Epicurean Experience added to the Secrets of Egypt & The Nile cruise that will begin on May 17, 2024. Each cruise will explore and celebrate aspects of Black culture that are specific to each country.

"We are fortunate to work with many travel advisors in the Black community who advised and encouraged us to develop these special interest cruises celebrating Black history and culture," said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways, in a statement. "As our first Soulful Epicurean Experience cruise in France scheduled for 2023 sold out almost immediately, we are proud to give our global family additional opportunities in 2024 to celebrate and appreciate the diverse Black heritage found in France and Egypt."